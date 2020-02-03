Have you ever been to this store in downtown Conway? Where was it located? Send your answers, comments and stories to beckman@windstream.net
Last Week’s Reveal: Last week’s mystery item was a cream separator. Joyce Van Winkle was the first to send in the correct answer this week. Her grandparents had one of these machines and she found it fascinating, as a child, to watch the milk pour from one spout and the cream from the other.
