What are these? Send your answers, comments and stories to beckman@windstream.net
Last Week’s Reveal: While several readers identified last week’s mystery as a box for a sewing machine, Carol Powers was the first to specify that it contained a portable sewing machine. She also noticed that the box was likely in a kitchen on the table. That is where many women set up to do their sewing if they did not have a sewing machine cabinet.
Although sewing machines were invented in the 18th century, consumers began purchasing them by the time of the American Civil War. The main American-made household sewing machine manufacturers was Singer, established in 1851 by Isaac Merritt Singer in New York City. The Singer Manufacturing Company, now owned by SVP Worldwide International, is based in LaVergne, Tennessee near Nashville. Marketing strategies included credit purchases and rent-to-own arrangements. Direct salesmen went door-to-door to demonstrate and sell the machines.
Having the machines in an easy-to-carry, protective case with a handle made it easier for these salesmen to transport the machines but also provided an important feature for the seamstresses at home. The machines could be protected and stored away when not in use.
To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the Faulkner County Museum, its Facebook page or its website, www.faulknercountymuseum.org. Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation.
