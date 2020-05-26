What are these little artifacts? Send your answers, comments and stories to beckman@windstream.net
Last Week’s Reveal: These little red rolls of paper, often sold in sets of five rolls, were the ammunition used for cap guns. Each roll had 50-500 red paper caps that were filled with a simple mixture of potassium perchlorate, sulfur and antimony sulfide. They were loaded into the chamber of the gun and fed through the trigger.
Cap guns created a loud sound and smoke came out of the gun when the cap is struck by the hammer of the gun. It made the gun sound real and often scared those nearby, to the delight of the shooter. Several readers shared stories of the happy memories they had playing with these guns. Rebecca McGraw also remembered that there was another way to make these caps go off. She would pound the caps with a hammer to make them bang.
For about 20 years after the end of World War II when westerns were popular at the cinema and on television, these cap guns provided hours of fun. Many cap guns were actually named after or endorsed by leading western heroes like Roy Rogers, Gene Autry, Hopalong Cassidy, the Lone Ranger, Tonto, Dale Evans and Marshall Matt Dillon.
Children all over the world emulated their heroes by collecting and playing with toy guns either named after these heroes or named with western sounding names like “Stallion 45,” “Texan,” “Colt 45,” etc. Some were small Derringers while others were revolvers or rifles. Ray Briggler and Leo Treat both had Roy Rogers cap pistols.
To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the Faulkner County Museum, its Facebook page or its website, www.faulknercounty museum.org. Help preserve our county’s history with your tax- deductible donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.