Hello everyone!
John the Baptist makes an interesting statement in Matthew 3:11, “I baptize you with water for repentance. But after me comes one who is more powerful than I, whose sandals I am not worthy to carry. He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit and fire.” And after close examination of the scriptures, I have found that the work of God is often associated with fire. For example, in Exodus 3, God spoke to Moses through the burning bush. A bush that was on fire. In Kings 18, God answered the Prophet Elijah through fire. As a result, four hundred and fifty prophets of Baal were defeated on Mount Carmel. On the day of Pentecost when the Holy Spirit filled the whole house where they were sitting, tongues of fire rest on each of them. Today, I want to share a few thoughts on what being baptized with fire symbolizes to me.
First, I believe fire symbolizes God’s presence The Holy Spirit is the third Person of the Trinity. He is the very presence of God almighty indwelling in the hearts of every Christian believer. The Apostle Paul characterize it in this manner in 1 Corinthians 3:16, “Don’t you know that you yourselves are God’s temple and that God’s Spirit dwells in your mist?” It is so reassuring to know that the moment you give your life to Jesus, the Holy Spirit takes residence in your life.
Second, I believe fire symbolizes a Christian’s passion! Many Christians describe this passion as “being on fire for God!” When a born-again believer is “on fire for God” they exude an eagerness to learn more about God. They express an enthusiasm for God’s purposes, programs, and people. They also exhibit a great desire to please God. When Jeremiah, the weeping prophet, became discouraged because of the backlash he received from preaching the gospel, he wanted to quit. Yet, it was his passion that catapulted him over the hump. He gives his testimony in Jeremiah 20:9, “But if I say, I will not mention his word or speak anymore in his name, his word is in my heart like a fire, a fire shut up in my bones. I am weary of holding it in; indeed, I cannot!” It was the fire of his Christian passion that keep Jeremiah moving forward during a difficult season in his life.
Third, I believe fire symbolizes purity! The purifying work of the Holy Spirit begins the moment you become a new Christian. Many in the Christian community refer to this process as sanctification. In a nutshell, it is the means by which the Holy Spirit helps us to identify and remove bad habits, poor behavior, and wrong attitudes from our lives. Isaiah 48:10 says it like this, “Behold, I have refined you, but not as silver; I have tried you in the furnace of affliction.”
Yes, the work of God is often associated with fire. Fire in the Bible often symbolizes God’s presence, our passion, and the purification process. I want to encourage each of you to open your hearts and minds to the Holy Spirit and fire. It will enrich your Christian life.
Blessings!
