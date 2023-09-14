Last week we covered auto insurance and this week we will take a look at home insurance. Once again, I want to add this disclosure, my comments will pertain to the way our policies at AAA worked for our home insurance clients. If you have any questions to what I am adding in this article on your home, please confirm with your agent.
Coverages on home insurance policies
Dwelling: This is the amount of coverage you have on your actual dwelling (home). You may have noticed recently a large increase in this value. Real Estate values and new home costs most definitely affect the value on your home. Sadly, with these increased values come increased costs. It is however very important that you have adequate insurance on your home. It is as important to not be under insured as over insured. Your agent may reach out to you to do a replacement cost review, but if not I highly encourage you to contact them. Failure to carry enough insurance will truly be hurtful if you have a large loss.
Contents Coverage: this provides protection for you for your belongings. It is often a percent of the value of your home. Most of the time this percent ranges from 50-75 percent. There is usually no way you can decrease this amount as it comes with your policy in the total cost. You can however increase it if you don’t feel you have enough contents coverage.
Other Structures Coverage: this would be anything not attached to your home. It could be a storage building, swimming pool, or patio. This coverage is also included in your home package and cannot be lowered or deleted, but could be increased if needed.
Liability: Provides protection for you if someone is injured on your property. (For example, I had a client one time who had someone slip on a wet floor in their home. This resulted in a liability claim as the other person was injured). Comes with your policy at no additional cost.
Negligence would need to be proved on the homeowner for this to apply.
Medical Payments: This provides coverage usually like $1,000 for anyone who gets hurt on your property. (For example, if I came to your home and stepped on a nail and hurt my foot, I could see medical attention under your med pay coverage). Included in your package policy.
No negligence has to be proved for this to apply.
Additional Living Expense: provides money for you if your home is damaged and you cannot reside in your home while repairs are on going. Think about the tornado in West Little Rock this past summer, many folks needed this coverage. It is also included in your home package policy.
All of the above items are in what I call your homeowners policy. They cannot be removed, nor diminished in most cases.
Home insurance policies have limitations as well. For example, most policies limit the amount of coverage on theft for jewelry and guns.
Endorsements are ways to add additional coverage to your home policy in order to cover anything that comes with limitations.
Folks, there are too many options available on home insurance for me to include on this brief article. Very important that you do a home insurance review with your agent.
Final thoughts that I want to add for you to consider:
First, carry as high of a deductible as you can withstand. Think this way, how many times in the past 5, 10 or 20 years have you filed a home insurance claim? Personally in 40 years of home ownership my wife and I have filed two claims. The savings you get by raising your deductible will offset the increased deductible over time.
Secondly, home insurance value. Again, this may cost you a bit to raise, but if you don’t have enough insurance it will hurt a lot at the time of a large loss.
Lastly, don’t file claims unless absolutely necessary. Many home insurance providers now increase the cost of your insurance if you have filed certain type of claims. Another reason why a larger deductible might make sense.
Good luck in the future and here’s wishing you no home or auto claims in your life. Insurance is a very worthwhile and needed protection, but it’s better to have it and not need it, than to need it and not have it.
Until next week, Joe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.