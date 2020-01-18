Hello everyone!
Today, I want to tackle a taboo subject that will make many uncomfortable. However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there are more than forty-thousand deaths by suicide each year. That means that approximately One hundred-twenty people die by suicide every day in the United States. Therefore, I firmly believe that the church and the community at large should work together to promote mental health initiatives. Here are three observations to consider when dealing with this touchy subject.
First of all, most people commit suicide because they feel hopeless. They have come to the conclusion that there is no possible way that life or their present set of circumstances will ever get any better. They truly believe that they are stuck in a no-win situation. And as a result, hopelessness begins to choke out their will to live. But to everyone reading this article that is currently dealing with or knows someone dealing with suicidal thoughts, remember the words of Psalms 42:11, “Why are thou cast down, O my soul? And why are thou disquieted within me? Hope thou in God: For I shall yet praise him, who is the HEALTH OF MY COUNTENANCE, and my God.” I want to encourage you to never lose your hope in God. There is a reason why you’re reading this article today. He wants to be the source of your spiritual and mental wellbeing. Don’t you dare give up! God loves you flaws and all!
Secondly, it’s hard to think clearly when you’re in a dark place in your life. Simply put, it is extremely difficult to make sound decisions when you are depressed and/or going through a mentally challenging time. I like the way Psalms 119:105 puts it, “Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path.” Please understand, when you are in a dark mental space, the best possible solution is to open up your heart and mind to the light of God’s word. Let the word of God illuminate the pathway that will ultimately lead you back to a place of wholeness and person peace. Our God wants to show you how to get past the pain!
Finally, no one has to suffer in silence. Ecclesiastes 4:9-10 states, “Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor: 10) If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up.” It is unwise to try to fight off suicidal thoughts alone. There are so many people around you willing and available to help. Talk to someone. A parent, a friend, a pastor, a professional counselor. Yes, it is good to pray but it is even better to pray and talk things out with a someone who can help you sort through your feelings. Your life is worth living! I believe this article can be the first step toward recovery for you.
In conclusion, I want you to know that you are not reading this article by accident. For some, you should take this article as a sign that committing suicide is not the answer. For many others, I hope it will serve as a reminder that suicide is a real problem in our country. So, let us get busy spreading the gospel message of hope, let us get busy illuminating the pathway home through the light of God’s word, and let us remember to be that listening ear so no one will have to suffer in silence. I leave you with the words of King David found in Psalm 34:18, “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”
Blessings!!!
