It’s Super Bowl season, which means it’s time to break out the snacks and grab a seat on the couch – or not. Whether you’re watching for the commercials, to see the halftime show or to cheer on your team, maybe it’s time to throw a healthy Super Bowl party.
From trying out new recipes to adding some activities, here are some tips to help make this year’s Super Bowl party healthier.
Put a healthy twist on classic foods. The snacks might be one of the most important parts of hosting a Super Bowl party, and making them heart-healthy and blood sugar-friendly is just one way to make your party healthier. Try making these sweet potato nachos or these beef sliders and find more heart-healthy recipes on the American Heart Association’s (AHA) website. For blood sugar-friendly foods, try out these oven-baked chicken taquitos or this spinach artichoke dip from the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) Diabetes Food Hub.
Make it more active. Most people sit for the majority of the game, so try to get your guests moving a little! Suggest doing six jumping jacks when the team you’re cheering for scores a touchdown, while the other team’s fans have to do twelve. You could also have everyone stand up and walk around during commercials, then run and grab a seat that’s different from the one they were sitting in before the break. During halftime, everyone could stand up and act like they’re at the show in person and dance around the room. Whatever you decide to do, make sure no one spends the entire game on the couch.
Don’t forget dessert. The AHA and ADA have a variety of dessert recipes, so why not try them out? Whether you’ve got a sweet tooth or need a distraction if your team is losing, heart-healthy and blood sugar-friendly desserts are a great addition to your party. This blackberry cobbler and these snickerdoodles are great options from the AHA’s website, and these kid-friendly raspberry smoothie pops and this sweet peanut buttery dip from the Diabetes Food Hub look good, too.
The bigger the celebration, the better. Encourage your guests to go big or go home with their celebrations, even if they get a little loud. Giving a gift card to the person with the best celebration dance or the people who celebrate the most when their team scores or wins might be a good way to motivate them, and it would help everyone get involved. You could even have everyone come up with their own touchdown celebration to do when their team scores.
Whether your team wins or loses, hopefully these tips help make your Super Bowl party fun and healthy this year!
