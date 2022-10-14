Q. How can you tell the difference between anxiety and depression?
A. These two common mental health disorders, twice as common in women than men, are believed to be caused by a combination of genes and environmental factors such as trauma and stress. They often occur at the same time, with about 60% of people who have one eventually developing the other.
It may be hard to distinguish between the two, but there are some differences.
Anxiety is more common, affecting more than twice as many people as depression. It often develops first, usually just before or at the beginning of adolescence, while depression usually presents between adolescence to mid-adulthood.
Symptoms of anxiety include irritability, restlessness, trouble concentrating and uncontrollable feelings of worry, while those with depression have feelings of hopelessness, sadness and a loss of interest in things you once enjoyed.
Other symptoms such as trouble sleeping, fatigue, feeling anxious or pains and aches without a clear cause, can signal either disorder. A potentially fatal symptom of both disorders is feeling suicidal.
If you’re experiencing symptoms of either anxiety or depression, visit with your doctor who can discuss treatment options, which include talk therapy, medications or both.
Dr. Daniel Knight is a professor in the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine in the College of Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
