Q. How can you tell the difference between anxiety and depression?

A. These two common mental health disorders, twice as common in women than men, are believed to be caused by a combination of genes and environmental factors such as trauma and stress. They often occur at the same time, with about 60% of people who have one eventually developing the other.

Dr. Daniel Knight is a professor in the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine in the College of Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

