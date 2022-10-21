Q. When does a breathing problem require medical attention?
A. Asthma and other breathing-related conditions affect one out of 13 people in the U.S. Common asthma symptoms include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath and chest tightness, pain or pressure.
It can be easy to explain away these symptoms, but you should take them seriously. Some respiratory problems also can indicate a medical emergency. Shortness of breath can be caused by something as simple as being out of shape but can also indicate a life-threatening blood clot. Heavy breathing is normal after physical exertion but should not be accompanied by a high heart rate, heavy chest, fainting, paleness, dizziness or fatigue. Painful breathing accompanied by chest pain, pressure or heaviness could indicate a heart attack.
If not addressed, these breathing problems can lead to serious medical complications, such as a pulmonary embolism or other problems with your airway system, and possibly damage the muscles or nerves that control breathing.
Other breathing problems can be symptoms of COVID-19, air not passing through your airway correctly or a problem with moving oxygen from your lungs to your bloodstream.
Visit with your doctor regarding any breathing problems you may experience.
Dr. Daniel Knight is a professor in the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine in the College of Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
