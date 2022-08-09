Body-weight exercises target several muscles, building strength and stability. They use your body’s weight as resistance so no machines or weights are needed, which means you can do them just about anywhere.
Probably the most well-known type of these exercises is the pushup, which uses chest muscles and triceps. With this exercise, your shoulder muscles support your arm’s movement and your abdominal muscles keep your core tight.
Squats, using the main muscles in your legs, help with flexibility and increase lower body strength.
Planking, an exercise in which you hold your body up parallel to the ground, is a great way to increase flexibility and balance and strengthen your core, which can ease lower back pain, stress on the spine and help improve posture.
Lunges focus on working leg muscles and are great for those who play sports that use lunging movements. Crunches strengthen abdominal muscles, while step-ups, which require a set of stairs, target gluteal muscles, hamstrings and quadriceps. The pelvic tilt exercise strengthens muscles in your buttocks and core.
Before beginning any exercise program, visit with your doctor and learn how to do the exercises correctly to avoid any possible injuries.
Dr. Daniel Knight is a professor in the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine in the College of Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
Dr. Daniel Knight is a professor in the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine in the College of Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.