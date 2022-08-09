Body-weight exercises target several muscles, building strength and stability. They use your body’s weight as resistance so no machines or weights are needed, which means you can do them just about anywhere.

Probably the most well-known type of these exercises is the pushup, which uses chest muscles and triceps. With this exercise, your shoulder muscles support your arm’s movement and your abdominal muscles keep your core tight.

Dr. Daniel Knight is a professor in the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine in the College of Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.