Could I have coronary artery disease and not know it?
Coronary artery disease (CAD) causes the blood flow through arteries to the heart to slow or even stop, preventing the blood from bringing oxygen to the heart muscle. CAD occurs when arteries are weakened or damaged over time.
Smoking, high cholesterol, diabetes and high blood pressure can all cause inflammation that weakens and damages blood vessels, while ongoing inflammation can cause a fatty buildup known as plaque to develop inside the arteries and narrow or block them. The plaque can break off into clots, causing strokes or heart attacks. Lack of exercise is another risk factor.
Shortness of breath and chest pain or tightness, usually brought on by stress or activity, are the first signs of CAD; however, there are often no symptoms in the early stages of the disease. The symptoms are different between men and women, who may experience fatigue, a feeling of fullness and pain at the end of the sternum.
Healthy lifestyle changes can lower your risks of developing CAD. These include eating a healthy diet, exercising, not smoking, drinking in moderation and managing your weight and stress. If you have high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes, managing these conditions will also lower your risks.
Dr. Daniel Knight is a professor in the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine in the College of Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
