Your metabolism rate determines how fast your body burns calories, which it constantly does, even at rest. You can increase your metabolism, but there are some factors you can’t control like genetics, gender (men burn more calories than women), and age (metabolism steadily slows after age 40).

Strength training will help because those with more muscle have much higher average daily and resting metabolic rates. Also adjust your current aerobic workout by adding interval training, such as short bursts of jogging during your regular walk.

Dr. Daniel Knight is a professor in the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine in the College of Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

