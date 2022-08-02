Your metabolism rate determines how fast your body burns calories, which it constantly does, even at rest. You can increase your metabolism, but there are some factors you can’t control like genetics, gender (men burn more calories than women), and age (metabolism steadily slows after age 40).
Strength training will help because those with more muscle have much higher average daily and resting metabolic rates. Also adjust your current aerobic workout by adding interval training, such as short bursts of jogging during your regular walk.
Diet also plays a role. You need water to process calories, and metabolism may slow if you are even slightly dehydrated. Black coffee and green or oolong tea, in moderation, can temporarily increase your metabolic rate.
Eating smaller, more frequent meals or snacks, including spicy foods like chopped red or green chili pepper or red pepper flakes, and replacing some fat and carbohydrates with lean protein, which requires more calories to digest, can also help.
Crash diets with too few daily calories (less than 1,200 for women and 1,800 for men) don’t provide enough nutrition, so while you may lose weight, you will also lose muscle, which will slow the metabolism.
Dr. Daniel Knight is a professor in the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine in the College of Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
