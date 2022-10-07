What are some things that can interfere with my immune system?

Lack of sleep can increase your chances of getting sick and can delay your recovery. Your body releases cytokines, which are certain proteins that aid the immune system, only when you’re sleeping.

Dr. Daniel Knight is a professor in the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine in the College of Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

