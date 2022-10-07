What are some things that can interfere with my immune system?
Lack of sleep can increase your chances of getting sick and can delay your recovery. Your body releases cytokines, which are certain proteins that aid the immune system, only when you’re sleeping.
You can also worry yourself sick. Your immune response can weaken as quickly as 30 minutes after having anxious thoughts, and constant stress can make it more difficult to fight off viruses.
Lack of vitamin D and too little time outdoors also can play a role. Sunlight may ramp up the immune system’s T-cells that help fight infections, while many plants produce phytoncides and other substances that, when breathed in, appear to help immunity.
Ingesting the wrong things, such as too much alcohol, marijuana, nicotine from tobacco products or the chemicals in vaping liquids, can weaken your immune system.
What you eat also plays a role. A diet lacking in plant-based foods, like nuts and fresh produce, can hamper the work of your immune system. Over time, high-fat diets can alter the balance of bacteria in your gut that helps the immune system respond.
Certain medications, too little aerobic exercise and prolonged grief can also suppress immunity.
Dr. Daniel Knight is a professor in the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine in the College of Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
