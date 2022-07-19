Q. How can I lower my risks of having a stroke?
A. A stroke occurs when plaque builds up in arteries, blocking blood from flowing to part of the brain. When this happens, cells begin to die and the areas that control muscles, speech, and memory may be damaged.
A number of conditions increase your risk for stroke, including high blood pressure, being overweight or having diabetes. Those with an irregular heart rhythm known as AFib, are five times more likely to have a stroke.
High levels of LDL, or “bad” cholesterol, and low levels of HDL, or “good” cholesterol, can increase the chances of having a stroke. Lower your LDL by reducing your intake of saturated and trans fats and increase your HDL by exercising.
Eating a healthy diet with about 25 grams of fiber daily and exercising regularly are key. Losing as little as 10 pounds can lower the chances of having a stroke.
The risk of having a stroke may decrease if you have one alcoholic beverage a day; however, it increases dramatically if you drink more than two a day. Smoking increases your chances of having a stroke.
Finally, reducing stress can help lessen your chances of stroke, so explore some relaxing activities.
Dr. Bala Simon is an associate professor in the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine in the College of Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
