Q. What are some unexpected signs of lung cancer?
A. Typically there aren’t any obvious symptoms in the early stages of lung cancer; however, in later stages, signs can include wheezing, coughing and chest pain.
There are also lesser-known symptoms. Lung tumors make hormone-like chemicals that can cause fingertips to look thicker or larger than normal; other symptoms may be kidney trouble, cramps and nausea.
In some people, lung cancer leads to higher calcium levels, causing constipation, queasiness or stomach pain. High calcium levels also can affect the immune system or hormones, causing depression, anxiety, confusion or foggy thinking.
People with cancer that develops in the upper part of the lungs and spreads to ribs, spine, and nerves are more likely to experience shoulder or back pain instead of respiratory issues. These types of tumors can also affect the nerves to the eyes.
Other lesser-known cancer symptoms include puffy arms, neck or face when a tumor restricts blood flow, swollen breasts in men, heart problems, headaches, and blood clots in the arms, legs or lungs.
Lung cancer isn’t the only cause of these symptoms, so someone experiencing any of them should consult their physician.
Dr. Bala Simon is an associate professor in the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine in the College of Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
