Q. What are some water-related illnesses?
A. Viruses, bacteria and chemicals often are present in natural swimming areas. While chlorine kills most germs in pools, splash fountains and hot tubs, it doesn’t work immediately.
Swimmer’s ear is an outer-ear infection that can occur if water remains in the outer ear canal for an extended period. Some bacteria in spas and hot tubs, where higher temperatures cause chlorine to break down faster, can cause rashes and Legionnaire’s Disease, a type of pneumonia that spreads through inhaled water droplets.
In natural swimming areas, risks include diarrhea, rashes, pink eye and lung problems from swimming near toxic algae. Avoid water that is discolored, scummy, cloudy or has a strong chemical odor.
Rare infections include flesh-eating bacteria, which can be serious for those with compromised immunities. About three cases of a brain-eating amoeba, which is caused by a tiny organism in warm freshwater that enters through the nose, occurs each year in the United States. These infections are almost always fatal.
To protect yourself and others, cover open wounds with a waterproof bandage, don’t drink the water while swimming, shower before and after swimming or soaking in hot tub, and wash swimsuits after use. If you have diarrhea, don’t enter the water.
Dr. Bala Simon is an associate professor in the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine in the College of Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
