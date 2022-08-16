Lack of sleep makes it more difficult to remember things. Sleep also improves the bonds between brain cells that help with long-term memory, so not getting enough sleep interferes with forming memories. Avoid alcohol and caffeine late in the day, exercise daily and stick to a regular schedule to get a least eight hours of sleep nightly.

Some medications, including sleep aids and blood pressure medicine, can affect memory. If you have memory issues after beginning a new medicine, talk to your doctor.

Dr. Daniel Knight is a professor in the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine in the College of Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

