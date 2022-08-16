Lack of sleep makes it more difficult to remember things. Sleep also improves the bonds between brain cells that help with long-term memory, so not getting enough sleep interferes with forming memories. Avoid alcohol and caffeine late in the day, exercise daily and stick to a regular schedule to get a least eight hours of sleep nightly.
Some medications, including sleep aids and blood pressure medicine, can affect memory. If you have memory issues after beginning a new medicine, talk to your doctor.
Diabetics are more likely to develop memory problems, including dementia, possibly because high blood sugar damages tiny blood vessel in the brain or high insulin levels harm brain cells.
Age is a factor, too. The number of people with Alzheimer’s, the most common type of dementia, doubles every five years after age 65. While genetics, which can’t be altered, play a role in who develops dementia, healthier lifestyle choices, including diet and exercise, lessen the risk of brain decline.
Depression and anxiety make it harder to concentrate or remember things. A traumatic brain injury can affect short-term memory, while repeated hits to the head increase the risk for dementia later in life.
Dr. Daniel Knight is a professor in the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine in the College of Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
Dr. Daniel Knight is a professor in the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine in the College of Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.