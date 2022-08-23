Exposure to the ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun increases the risk of skin cancer.
August 24, 2022
Exposure to the ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun increases the risk of skin cancer.
Using a broad-spectrum sunscreen of SPF30 or higher, wearing a UPF fabric hat, sunglasses and covering skin with clothing all help prevent skin damage.
There are several types of skin cancer, including Bowen Disease, an early form of cancer that looks like a red, scaly patch on the skin, and squamous cell carcinoma, which can be cured if it’s treated early. Basal cell carcinoma, the most common type of skin cancer, spreads slowly and is easiest to treat.
Melanoma is less common but is the most serious of the skin cancers. It may spread to organs and bones but can be cured with early treatment. Symptoms may include the change in the appearance of a colored area or a mole. Use the ABCDE rule in examining a mole for melanoma.
Look for asymmetry, borders that are irregular, several colors within a spot, a diameter larger than 1/4 inch (about the size of a pencil eraser), and a spot that evolves or changes in size, shape or color. Point out anything you’re concerned about to your doctor.
Dr. Daniel Knight is a professor in the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine in the College of Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
