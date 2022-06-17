Q: What are some things that can hurt kidneys?
A: Our kidneys play a vital role in the body, filtering out wastes and excess fluid. Certain health conditions and lifestyle choices can damage these organs.
Diabetes is the leading cause of kidney disease; high blood pressure is another common cause.
Too much salt, in addition to raising blood pressure, can damage the kidneys and may lead to kidney stones. Smoking slows blood flowing to the kidneys, so for those who already have kidney disease, it can create additional kidney problems.
Regularly consuming a lot of alcohol increases the risk of chronic kidney disease; even a single binge incident (more than four or five drinks in less than two hours) can cause acute kidney injury, leading to severe kidney damage.
Drinking two or more diet sodas a day may increase your chances of getting kidney disease, and drinking too little water can also damage kidneys.
Taking large amounts of over-the-counter pain medications including aspirin, ibuprofen, and naproxen regularly can damage kidneys. Illegal drugs, including heroin, cocaine or methamphetamine can also damage kidneys.
For those whose kidneys don’t function properly, too much protein can put a strain on kidneys. Patients with kidney problems should talk to their doctor about the amount and type of protein they consume.
Dr. Daniel Knight is a professor in the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine in the College of Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.