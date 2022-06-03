Q: How can I tell if I have irritable bowel syndrome?
A: The main signs that set irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) apart from the occasional digestive problems are recurring belly pain and constipation or diarrhea. The good news is IBS doesn’t damage the gastrointestinal (GI) system, and it does not increase your chances of developing colon cancer.
Many people with IBS notice that their abdomen is bloated, they feel gassy and use the bathroom more often. These symptoms may increase during a woman’s menstrual period.
Doctors aren’t sure what causes IBS but one theory is that the signals sent from the brain and the intestines get interrupted and the miscommunication triggers intestinal muscles to contract, leading to pain, cramping and changes in the timing of digestion. Another possibility is that the intestinal nerves are extremely sensitive to some triggers like stress or certain foods.
There is no single test to identify IBS, and doctors usually diagnose it following a person’s description of their symptoms.
While anyone can develop IBS, which usually begins before the age of 35, it is twice as common in women as in men, and it’s more likely to affect people who have a family history of the syndrome.
