Returning House members and newly-elected members are now preparing for the upcoming session.
The 2023 Regular Session will begin on Jan. 9 at noon.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Returning House members and newly-elected members are now preparing for the upcoming session.
The 2023 Regular Session will begin on Jan. 9 at noon.
The pre-filing period for bills and resolutions began on Nov. 15. So far, 16 bills have been filed in the House and 3 have been filed in the Senate. You can review all the bills filed at www.arkansashouse.org.
The House Organizational Meeting previously scheduled for Nov. 17 was rescheduled to Monday in the House Chamber.
During the meeting, newly-elected members drew for seniority and all members selected their seats for the 94th General Assembly. After seat selection, the committee selection process began.
The vast majority of legislation considered during a legislative session begins in a standing committee. There are 10 standing committees in the House. Each standing committee consists of 20 members including 5 members from each of the 4 House district caucuses.
Selection for the House Budget Committee, Arkansas Legislative Council and Legislative Joint Auditing will take place after standing committee selection.
On Tuesday, newly-elected members will begin orientation. For the 94th General Assembly, there will be 26 members serving their first term in the House. The legislative institute will review everything from parliamentary procedures to balancing the state budget so that every member is prepared on day one of the session.
At the beginning of each legislative session, the House and Senate meet separately to organize and adopt temporary rules for the respective bodies. Then on the second day of the session, we will meet in a joint session in the House Chamber to hear an address from the newly-elected governor.
The House streams every committee meeting and House floor proceeding live on our website. We also streamed the organizational meeting on Monday. In addition, the recorded meetings are archived and searchable by key terms on our site.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.