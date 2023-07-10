This week we received the Fiscal Year 2023 Revenue Summary. It shows we ended the fiscal year with the second-largest surplus in state history.

Results from collections and distributions for FY 2023 reached $7.185 billion. That is $1.161 billion in excess of the full funding level for the Revenue Stabilization Act representing a surplus.

