A few weeks ago, we reminded Arkansans of the upcoming deadline for the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship. This week, we received word that the deadline has been extended to Aug. 1.
Unlike in prior years, students who are already receiving the scholarship, have a sufficient number of hours, and have earned satisfactory academic progress before March 27 are automatically eligible for the scholarship for the 2020 fall semester.
Traditional students must score at least 19 on the ACT to qualify for the scholarship. The latest ACT score accepted by Arkansas Department of Higher Education will be from the July testing. Students who have yet to achieve a score of 19 on the ACT may take the Accuplacer test remotely as a substitute.
Meanwhile, we want to remind Arkansans of another valuable scholarship funded by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.
The Workforce Challenge Scholarship was created in the 2017 legislative session and is funded by lottery revenue. The purpose of the scholarship is for workforce training in high demand areas of healthcare, information technology, and industry. Classes are not limited to credit-bearing programs. Non-credit, workforce-training classes that fit into the three above categories may also qualify.
To meet minimum eligibility requirements, those applying for the Workforce Challenge Scholarship must be 1) an Arkansas resident, 2) a high school graduate or received high school equivalency, 3) cannot be a current recipient of the Academic Challenge Scholarship, and 4) be accepted for admission into an approved program as defined by ADHE. The degree list for the 2020-2021 academic year can be found on our website www.arkansashouse.org.
Arkansas Workforce Challenge is a non-renewable grant. Students who successfully complete their program of study will be allowed to reapply for award in another eligible program. Students who receive funding from Workforce Challenge and do not successfully complete their program will be allowed to reapply one time.
The Workforce Challenge Award will be the cost of a certificate program or program of study not to exceed $800. Students must apply at least 30 days prior to enrollment in an eligible program. There is no deadline to apply, however applications should be submitted at least 30 days prior to the start of the program.
To apply for either scholarship visit the Department of Higher Education’s website, scholarships.adhe.edu, and complete the Arkansas YOUniversal Scholarship Application. The online YOUniversal application is your one-stop-shop for state and lottery-funded financial aid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.