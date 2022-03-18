Say the words “speaker of the House,” and the average Arkansan probably thinks of Nancy Pelosi. But the more relevant name for them might be one they’re likely unfamiliar with: Matthew Shepherd.
The two-term Republican Arkansas speaker of the House from El Dorado was elected speaker-designate by his colleagues on the last day of the fiscal session Tuesday. Previously, no Arkansas speaker has ever served a third term.
He was elected unanimously by legislators from both parties after being challenged unsuccessfully in the Republican caucus by Rep. Austin McCollum, R-Bentonville, the House majority leader.
Individual legislators usually are not particularly famous in Arkansas, and Shepherd is no exception. The El Dorado attorney is not one to seek the spotlight. He will hold press conferences with reporters during legislative sessions and otherwise will do a scheduled interview set up by the House communications person. But he’s guarded in those encounters. He’s not going to say anything that will make national news or generate clicks online.
In other words, two years from now, more Arkansans still will probably think “Nancy Pelosi” rather than “Matthew Shepherd” when they hear the words “speaker of the House” – even if she’s no longer speaker, which is looking likely at the moment.
Rep. Joe Jett, R-Success, the four-term House Revenue and Taxation Committee chairman, told me Shepherd focuses on policy rather than politics. He’s more pragmatic than rigidly ideological, and he’s fair to Democrats, of which there are only 22 left in the 100-member House. Unlike what happens in Washington, he sees himself as the speaker of the House, not the speaker of his own party. Still, he maintains the support of Republicans.
“The overwhelming majority of the House caucus, as goofy as sometimes we get, recognizes the fact that Shepherd’s the grownup in the room,” Jett said.
Jett said Shepherd, an attorney, grasps the complexity of the issues and the unintended consequences of proposals. An example would be one that would have required welfare recipients to submit to drug tests. It might sound good politically, but Shepherd did the math on the real financial costs and the actual limited benefits, and the idea was shelved.
Rep. Lanny Fite, R-Benton, said Shepherd works well with people one-on-one and doesn’t rush through policy decisions. He’s well-liked.
“I don’t know of anybody that would have said they didn’t like the speaker,” Fite said. “They might vote against him, but they won’t say they dislike him, I don’t think.”
Finally, he keeps the House on track, which Jett said requires an enormous amount of energy. In fact, in recent years, the House has been more civil, businesslike and effective than the Senate, where the conflicts and disagreements have gotten personal.
Jett, who briefly ran for speaker against Shepherd two years ago, said he supported Shepherd this year in part because of the need for continuity in the office. Arkansas will have a new governor next year – very likely Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The Senate will have a new president pro tempore, Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs.
Meanwhile, we’re still dealing with COVID after two years, and now there’s the Russian invasion of Ukraine and all the unknowns that entails. And before long, the federal government will tighten the fire hydrant that has been spewing stimulus money Arkansas’ way. We’ve gotten used to all this free money borrowed from our grandkids, and it will be a challenge when it stops coming.
Amidst all of that, we’ll still have Shepherd, who unanimously won a third term in a body where most everyone is at least somewhat ambitious. And he did so in a political climate that increasingly rewards attention-seeking partisanship over principled policymaking.
Jett, who is not running for re-election, summed up his opinion of Shepherd like this: “He’s the type of guy that you’d want marrying your daughter.”
Maybe, although he’s already taken. Regardless, in these crazy times, he’s the type we want serving as the speaker of the House, again.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 16 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
