I had a talk with a conservative friend about the topic of banned books recently.
He asked me what I thought about the proposed laws that could impact librarians and schools for having children’s books with LGBTQ+ representation.
Knowing his conservative values, I assumed I knew where he was going with this.
Shame on me. I was wrong.
What he said was this, quoting a comic book hero of all people, Dr. Strange, “There is no forbidden knowledge, only forbidden practices.”
The door to education – education about the world and the people in it; their lives, their experiences, their stories, whether we agree with them or not, should always be open to whoever wants to read them.
Learning without fear is the kind of learning we should all aspire toward.
For a time, I worked at the Pope County Library in the Children’s Department. I always jokingly thought a good library should have something to offend just about everyone.
This week, Lamar Elementary School ended its book fair early because it had an issue with at least one of the books being sold. The book in question had a nonbinary character with two moms. I want to be perfectly clear: This book does not contain any sexual material. The character wrestles with their identity but there are no lewd scenes, which we can all agree are inappropriate for children. The “offensive” nature of this book, it seems, is simply that these people exist and write books about and for other people like them.
Regardless of where you stand on this issue, let’s acknowledge an uncomfortable truth: This is the life experience of many folks around you, whether you like it or not. Whether you think it is sinful or not. Closing a book fair because such a book exists because it “does not align with your community values” is like telling the children at your school who happen to have two mothers or two fathers that their life experience does not matter.
A school should never say this to any child. Ever.
Do keep in mind these children did not choose to have same-gendered parents.
Besides, books written by and written for people different than yourself can be a valuable tool for education.
What is so scary about knowing something exists, even if you disagree with it? Or, heaven forbid, why can’t parents themselves decide which books are appropriate for their own children instead of making the decision for everyone?
I have never understood the I don’t like this therefore it should not exist mentality.
If, worst case scenario, a kid reads the book, they may ask some challenging questions, which a parent might have to answer.
My God, parents might have to learn something. They might have to try and explain something.
Worse yet, parents might have to remind their children that the world is the world, and it always is going to be the world; but our family values do not always have to align with it.
What a terrible fate to have to talk to your own kids.
Travis Simpson is the editor of The Courier newspaper in Russellville. His YA contemporary novel Strong Like You is due to be released in the spring of 2024. He can be reached at tsimpson@ couriernews.com.
