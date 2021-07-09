Do you want heaven bad enough to stop living in sin? Do you want it bad enough to start living for Jesus? Do you want it bad enough to stop listen to the devil and obeying his words? Do you want heaven bad enough that you are willing to listening to Jesus and obey His every word? I know some of you must think about those questions a little longer than others. Heaven is the place where God dwells. It is the place where we will look on the face of the one who died for our sins. Heaven is the place where Jesus, our lord and savior is sitting at the right hand of God the father. Yes, brothers and sisters, his name is Jesus, and he is God’s beloved son. Jesus, the one who died for the sins of the entire world. Jesus the sinless one. Jesus the one who said, “I am the way the truth and the life.” Please understand you will not see God unless you go through Jesus first. Jesus is the only way to heaven. You cannot go over him. You cannot go beneath him. You cannot go beside him. You must go through him. You will be standing face to face with Jesus to get to heaven. Are you currently living for Jesus? It is him we will stand before to get to heaven. It is Jesus who will judge us and determine if we go to heaven or hell. God gave him the power and authority to judge us. The question I asked was how bad do you want heaven? Like I said, some of you must think about that longer than others, because here on earth living in sin is thought to be a good thing. Many believe there is nothing wrong with living a sinful lifestyle if you are doing what you enjoy. Some believe as long as you are having fun and not harming another individual living in sin is acceptable. I am not judging anyone, because all have sinned and come short of the glory of God. The devil has lied to many of you convincing you that sinning is alright because he wants you in hell with him. Please take the time to examine the world we live in and how bad it is. Many believe and follow Satan because they love the lifestyles they live not realizing they are following him to hell. I want to confess, living for Jesus is not a dull lifestyle like some think. You can have fun living for Jesus as well. What is so good about it is the fun you are having will not cause you to be destroyed. Yes, brothers and sisters, you can enjoy life and go to heaven. Heaven is not a dull and sad place. It is a place of everlasting joy and happiness. It is a place where you will spend eternity with your saved loved ones. Heaven is a place where you will worship God continually. Stop listening to the devil and come out of your sin. Ask Jesus to help you, he will. I know this for sure because he brought me out. You see, I was tired of being sick and tired of sinning. I asked Jesus to help me, and he did just that. To come out of your sinful lifestyle we need the help of God, not the help of man. Jesus is our helper; he is our way out and our way through. He is the only one who can save us. For those of you who would rather choose hell over heaven, you are making a horrible decision. Hell is not a place of joy and happiness. It is a place of darkness, sadness and pain. A place of everlasting fire and torment. What is so bad about hell is if you do not make Jesus your lord and savior, that will be your home for eternity. If you choose to go to hell and burn forever that is your own fault. Remember the ball is in your court. If you want to get to know Jesus as your lord and savior, repent, turn from your wicked ways. Invite God into your life and take the necessary steps to be buried with him and receive the baptism of his holy spirit. Choose life by choosing heaven over hell.
So it is, it is so.
