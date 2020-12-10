Coronavirus cases are surging across the country, and seniors continue to be at the highest risk for getting extremely sick from the virus. The upcoming holiday season and everything that has been happening have forced many families to rethink their holiday plans and travel. However, if you do travel or are celebrating with family, there are some things to consider. Every family should take steps to mitigate their holiday plans and travel plans to stay safe.
Doing this should involve taking the information provided by local and state health officials and your family’s situation. If you are a senior with underlying health conditions, this is something to consider if you are deciding to travel. The Centers for Disease Control outlines travel recommendations, but it is important to not disconnect yourself from your family and friends. If you are considering getting together with family over the holidays, there are some steps to take to make a responsible and informed decision.
Community levels of COVID-19 and exposure during travel
When traveling, it is important to know what the community levels are of the virus in your area and the area you are traveling to. The CDC recommends that family and friends should consider the number of COVID-19 cases in their community and in the community, they plan to celebrate when deciding to host or attend a gathering. Moreover, it is important to know that airports, bus stations, train stations, public transit, gas stations, and rest stops are all places travelers can be exposed to the virus.
Location of gathering and duration of the gathering
Indoor gatherings with poor ventilation, such as enclosed spaces with no outside air, pose more risk than outdoor gatherings. Many families have considered celebrating the holiday season outdoors or are even doing virtual celebrations. The duration of the gathering should also be considered. Gatherings that last longer pose more risk than shorter gatherings. Every state has different restrictions in place for gatherings, and you should stay informed about what is required.
Decide on the best approach as a family
Stay involved with the planning process and plan something that maintains the spirit of the holidays but does not place you at a high risk of contracting the virus. Gatherings with more people pose more risk than gatherings with fewer people. Agree on what everyone will be doing, whether it is bringing food, meeting outdoors, or doing something virtually.
Social distancing should not lead to social isolation
Make an effort to stay connected this holiday season, whether you are living close to family, in a retirement home, or in assisted living. The pandemic has driven many seniors into isolation. According to Excellent Care, Decency, and Optimal Living, older Americans are most likely to see the outbreak as a major threat to their health. However, this should not mean you completely disconnect from your loved ones, especially during the holidays. Make responsible decisions, look at all the data and information, but do not lose sight of the holiday season’s true meaning, giving thanks, and being around loved ones.
Marcel Gemme has dedicated his life to helping others find help. He focuses his attention on helping individuals find long-term Senior Care, he does this through his journalism, community outreach and his website, ECDOL.org. Excellent Care, Decency, and Optimal Living are what he aims to bring to individuals looking for care options for themselves or their aging loved ones
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.