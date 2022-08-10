How do you benefit from government? What’s in it for you?

I can’t answer that for every level or every office of government, but I can explain how you benefit from the Commissioner of State Lands Office, both collectively and individually.

Tommy Land is Arkansas Commissioner of State Lands. If you have questions about the COSL office or processes, please email commissioner@cosl.org or visit www.cosl.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.