If I were to tell you a giant government institution serving almost 500,000 people and their families would turn on a dime and drastically change its service delivery in a few days’ time – how would that fit into your preconceived notion of how the world works?
It probably wouldn’t because most of us believe, with good evidence, that government is inefficient and plodding and seeks first to maintain the status quo. But that’s not what happened with Arkansas’ public schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was a little more than a year ago – March 13, 2020 – that Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced schools would be closed temporarily in four Arkansas counties. Two days later, on a Sunday, he closed all schools statewide for two weeks. Students never went back that semester.
Schools adapted quickly. Within days of the shutdown, teachers were offering instruction. In Bentonville, the Friday before Hutchinson closed schools, 10,000 Chromebooks were sent home with younger students. (Older students already were taking digital devices home.) Only one day of school was missed, Superintendent Debbie Jones told me.
Bentonville and many other schools offered instruction online. Schools where internet connectivity was inadequate offered paper-based lessons. No one would say students received as good of an education as they would have, but it was not a lost two months.
Why was this government institution so adaptive and flexible? One reason is that Arkansas has 262 school districts that operate independently, albeit with a lot of state and federal mandates. Unlike many government institutions, they have competition – with each other, private schools, and online and homeschooling options – so they’d better be innovative. Many districts, like Bentonville, had already become “one to one” districts where every student has a digital device. Meanwhile, the state of Arkansas offered support. Education Secretary Johnny Key in an interview gave special credit to Arkansas PBS, which delivered instruction directly to homes.
The other reason school kept happening last spring was the dedication of teachers and staff members. The stereotypical reason for government’s slowness to adapt is the lack of a profit motive and no fear of market failure – no carrot, and also no stick. But people are motivated by other things, too. Many teachers and staff members deeply care about their students, and that’s what made the spring semester possible.
For this school year, Gov. Asa Hutchinson made it clear the goal was to get students back in a classroom or give parents the choice of a remote education, so schools spent months creating those options. When the school year began, about 75 percent of the state’s public school students were on site or in a hybrid situation. It’s now about 80-20. In contrast, there are parts of the United States where students haven’t been in a classroom for more than a year.
This is, of course, a public health crisis in addition to being an educational challenge. Schools have tried to spread students out, sanitize classrooms, and enforce mask-wearing. Still, the Health Department reports that 28,614 students and 11,657 faculty/staff members have been infected. Schools have largely remained open while sending students home for quarantine or enacting larger temporary closures.
No Arkansans under age 18 are known to have died. Key said at least 20 adult staff members have died, which is one reason all this is so challenging and gray rather than black and white.
“How do you balance that? … There’s not an equation for, maybe we wouldn’t have had that many deaths if we had completely shut down schools,” he said. “Maybe. I don’t know. But I do know that if we had completely shut down schools, we would have created challenges for hundreds to thousands of our students that would have been very difficult if not impossible for them to overcome that would have lasting negative effects on their lives.”
Now schools are preparing for 2021-22, with the outlook still uncertain. The pandemic may be waning, but no one knows if we’ll be all clear by August. Many schools will continue to offer virtual instruction for students who want it – either because they think they should, or because they think they’ll lose students, and the funding that comes with them, if they don’t.
Regardless, schools will change because they must. I guess one good thing to come from the pandemic is, we know they can do it quickly.
