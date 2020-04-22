Conway, AR (72032)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.