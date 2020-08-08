Kevin Hunt and Ryan Norris come from two very different places, but their partnership could lead to important police and criminal justice reforms when the Arkansas Legislature meets next year.
Hunt went to prison when he was about 17 years old for attempted capital murder and aggravated robbery. At the time, he was illiterate and a gang member, and when he was released after three years, he was unreformed and still illiterate. He said he had been told by ex-convicts that society would never give him a chance to succeed, so he didn’t even try and would lie to his grandmother about his plans to return to school.
After she died, however, the grief-stricken young man decided to change. He eventually earned a graduate degree, worked for Gov. Mike Beebe and then later founded Lessons Learned, where he works with at-risk young people.
Norris, meanwhile, is state director of the Arkansas chapter of Americans for Prosperity. That’s a powerful group formed by billionaire brothers David and Charles Koch that advocates for smaller government and has a major soft spot for criminal justice reform and reducing incarceration rates. It has a lot of influence in the Republican Party, which now dominates Arkansas politics.
After the George Floyd police killing in Minneapolis, the two men had a conversation where Hunt said the solution must come from the African American community. The two reached into their networks and gathered a diverse group of African American leaders. The first meeting featured about 16 people and was led by Hunt, while Norris took notes. The members were from different parts of the state, and many did not know each other. Within a few hours, they had crafted about 20 proposals that were listed in three tiers.
“The Conference on Policy that Advances Equality” group decided to focus on four proposals to start.
First, police chokeholds would be banned except when deadly force is justified.
Second, police officers would have a duty to intervene when they see another officer using excessive force, and they would be required to report the incident immediately to their supervisors.
Third, state law would be equalized regarding sealing criminal records for lesser offenses. Sealing a record reduces the chance it will appear in an initial background check.
Under current law, records for certain charges can be sealed only for ex-convicts whose charges were levied starting Jan. 1, 2014. They also can be sealed only if they were assigned to the lesser security Arkansas Community Correction, not the prison-based Department of Corrections, even for the same offense. The legislation would correct those imbalances.
Finally, parole eligibility would be equalized for the same drug offenses. Under Act 570 of 2011, individuals sentenced after the law was passed are eligible for parole faster than those sentenced for the same offenses before it was passed.
The group presented its ideas to the state Republican House Caucus July 24 and was well received. Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins described the law enforcement-related proposals dealing with chokeholds and the duty to intervene.
Rep. Justin Boyd, R-Fort Smith, has drafted bills that would accomplish all four priorities and is looking for sponsors to handle some of the bills. He sponsored a bill in 2019 that removed a $50 fee required to have one’s record sealed.
Boyd said the proposals have support among House Republicans, who compose three-fourths of the chamber. At some point, he said, a person who has committed less serious crimes has paid his or her debt to society and must be given a chance to live something close to a normal life.
The Conference on Policy that Advances Equality has grown in number and is considering other issues, including hate crimes legislation, which Gov. Asa Hutchinson wants. Arkansas is one of four states without a law that enhances penalties for crimes committed against someone because of their race, religion, sexual orientation, etc. A hate crimes bill has already been proposed. Many Republican legislators oppose the idea, as does Americans for Prosperity. I’ll cover it in more detail later.
That would be a huge political fight – maybe the biggest of next year’s legislative session if Hutchinson tries to push it.
These four initial proposals, on the other hand, are consistent with both liberal and conservative principles, because who’s for unnecessary chokeholds? A policy can’t advance equality unless it advances through the legislative process first. Look for these to do so.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.