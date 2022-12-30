Graph

The graph, from the St. Louis Federal Reserve, depicts with a dashed line, the suggested federal funds rate, according to the Taylor Rule. The actual federal funds rate is shown with the solid line.

 Submitted graph

Inflation occurs when a country expands its money supply faster than it expands its production of output. With the extra money, people bid up the prices of goods and services, giving us inflation.

Over time, money has become increasingly difficult to measure, so economists have kept track of a variable that moves with the money supply and that is much easier to measure. This variable is the interest rate. The interest rate most closely tied to the money supply is the federal funds rate. It is the rate banks charge each other for overnight loans. When money is in short supply, banks can get away with charging higher interest rates, mostly because other lenders won’t have enough money to lend at lower rates. When money is relatively abundant, banks will offer low interest rates because if they do not, other banks will – since these other banks are flush with cash and seeking to make loans.

Joe McGarrity is a Professor of Economics at UCA. He can be reached at joem@uca.edu.

