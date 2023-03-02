According to the latest statistics for the 12 months ending in April 2022, 81,692 people in this country died from opioid drug use. For a man who grew up in a small town in southeast Arkansas and has never had a beer, this is hard for me to believe. But I know it’s true, and it saddens me to know that thousands and thousands of my fellow citizens are going down this dead-end road. When I heard a report on television about drug use in our country, I asked myself this question: What can I do about it?

While I am not sure if I can do anything, I am sure going to try. As I look back over my life and realize how blessed I am, I think most of the credit goes to my father, who passed away back in 1974. He told me that when he was young he bought enough whiskey to float a battleship, and all that did was keep him broke and the talk of the town. However, when I was born, he swore off it, and I never saw him take another drink as long as he lived. What he did was “preach” to me about not doing it. This was long before drugs became the “in thing” and so many people got addicted to them, and in more ways than one, it has killed them.

