Greeting Everyone!
We all have heard the saying, “Respect is earned; not given!” Meaning, we cannot strong arm or demand for people to honor or esteem us. In fact, in most cases, to get a person’s respect means we must first display what they consider as respectable qualities. Today, I want to share with you three respectable qualities every Christian should strive to possess.
The first respectable quality is to be a person with integrity. In my mind, integrity is doing the right thing even when it is inconvenient, unpopular, and/or underappreciated. A person who walks in integrity will always strive to do what they said they would do, even when met with unexpected challenges. Proverbs 10:9 says it in this manner, “Whoever walks in integrity walks securely, but whoever takes crooked paths will be found out.” People with integrity strive to do the right thing, even when the temptation to do wrong is both enticing and within their reach. People with integrity shun the idea of taking shortcuts. Why? Because they know that even when people do not see their actions, God is always watching. Walking in integrity is one way to earn the respect of others.
The second respectable quality is to be humble. Let me be clear! Being a humble person does not mean you view yourself as inferior, insignificant, or subservient to others. It does not mean that you do not possess confidence or fail to recognize your own talents, achievements, and abilities. Being humble means, you recognize and acknowledge both your strengths and your weaknesses. Being humble also means that you acknowledge and accept the talents, achievements, and abilities of others without feeling the need to compare or compete with them. Ultimately, humbleness comes from knowing that God is the source of your success. I like the way 1 Peter 5:6 puts it, “Therefore humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God, that He may exalt you at the proper time.” Being humble is a good way to earn the respect of others.
The third respectable quality is to watch the things we say. The truth of the matter is this, like an out-of-control fire, careless words can burn a good relationship to the ground. James 3:5 says it best, “Likewise, the tongue is a small part of the body, but it makes great boast. Consider what a great forest is set on fire by a small spark.” Always remember, just as a fire can be used productively or destructively, so can your speech. On one hand, a fire can be used for warmth or cooking and on the other hand, it can be used to burn an entire structure to the ground. What about your speech? Will you use it to enrich and build up relationships? Or, will you use it to cause havoc and distress in the lives of others? Watching your speech is a great way to earn the respect of others.
Yes, we have all heard the saying, “Respect is earned; not given!” Therefore, we must strive to gain the respect of others through being people with integrity, being humble, and watching the things we say to and about one another. Today, I leave you with Proverbs 22:1, “A good name is more desirable than great riches; to be esteemed is better than silver or gold.” Blessings!!!
