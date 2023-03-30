The happiest of people do not necessarily have the best of everything: they just make the best of everything that comes their way. If we are to be truly happy, and please understand there is a difference between happiness and joy, we must learn how to handle adversity. This is to say, the trials and tribulations that come along in each of our lives.

It has been truthfully said that into each life a little rain must fall – not will fall but must fall. If you are not facing some adversity at this time in your life, you can just thank the Lord, because there is some adversity coming down the pike. This is just a part of life.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.