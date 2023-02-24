The U.S. Federal Government’s debt is staggeringly high – 20 percent higher than the value of all the goods and services produced in our country during a year. Given this uncomfortably high debt, it should come as no surprise that politicians are fighting over how to keep the debt from getting larger. The current battle over the debt ceiling is just one aspect of this fight. The fight has included discussions about taxes and spending.

If politicians are going to be successful in keeping the debt from getting much worse, they will have to develop a plan that addresses the spending of two entitlement programs: Social Security and Medicare. In 2022, spending on these programs soaked up about 34 percent of the federal budget (according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities).

Joe McGarrity is a Professor of Economics at UCA. He can be reached at joem@uca.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.