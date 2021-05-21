The debate over abortion took a new turn this past week nationally after doing so earlier this year in Arkansas.
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to consider Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case involving a Mississippi abortion law banning most abortions after 15 weeks other than in a medical emergency or because of a severe fetal abnormality. Justices will hear the case this fall and rule next year.
Two lower courts have blocked the law from going into effect. The Supreme Court’s decision to hear the case means at least four of the nine justices are willing to consider going the other direction.
John DiPippa, a professor at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law, told me six of the nine justices believe Roe v. Wade, the 1973 court case that legalized abortion nationwide, was wrongly decided. Those include the three appointed by former President Donald Trump: Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.
Six votes is one more than needed to overturn Roe, but DiPippa doesn’t believe the court would want to go that far with one decision. Justices are constrained by judicial precedent. Moreover, Chief Justice John Roberts, an appointee of President George W. Bush, has shown he doesn’t want the Supreme Court to be perceived as a political institution now that conservatives have a 6-3 majority.
Instead, the Court more likely will chip away at Roe over time until there’s not much left, DiPippa said. Under Roe, states may not ban abortion before the age of viability, the point at which the unborn child can survive outside the womb. That’s about 24 weeks, justices ruled in a 1992 case, Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey. In that same case, the Court ruled states could not place an “undue burden” on women seeking an abortion.
The Mississippi law would significantly reduce that number. Going from 24 weeks to 15 isn’t just a chip. It’s a chunk.
If it’s upheld, it would have major implications for abortion in Arkansas – the nation’s most pro-life state, according to Americans United for Life. Lawmakers here in 2019 passed an 18-week ban. It’s been blocked by two courts, but the Mississippi law would set a precedent allowing abortion bans occurring even earlier in the pregnancy. Courts also have blocked another 2019 law banning abortions in Arkansas because the unborn child has been diagnosed with Down syndrome. Arkansas lawmakers that same year also passed a law that would ban abortions in Arkansas if Roe v. Wade were overturned.
This year, they went even farther by banning all abortions now except those to save the life of the mother. The American Civil Liberties Union has promised to sue before the law goes into effect.
Supporters of the law – including the sponsor, Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway – fully expected that to happen. In fact, that was the whole point. With that 6-3 majority, supporters decided this was their chance to overturn Roe v. Wade.
For now, the focus will be on the Mississippi case. One argument supporters will make is that things have changed since 1973. Allan Parker, an attorney with The Justice Foundation, a Texas-based group that opposes abortion and worked with Arkansas pro-life legislators, said when science changes, so can the law. Science – and the age of viability – have changed since the Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade.
Parker said the legal climate also has changed. All states, including Arkansas, have laws allowing mothers to leave their newborns in the charge of the state without penalty or financial cost. Arkansas’ “safe haven” law gives mothers 30 days to leave their babies at hospitals, fire stations, and law enforcement offices.
Referring to Arkansas’ law, Parker told me earlier this month that the courts never previously have been asked to rule on abortion when a state has been willing to relieve a mother of 18 years of child-rearing once the baby is born. He has filed a brief in Mississippi’s case where he makes that same argument.
Will that and other arguments be enough to convince five justices to overturn the precedent created by Roe v. Wade in 1973? Will justices chip away at Roe, or even take a big chunk out of it? We’ll know by next spring.
