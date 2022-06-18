‘Hustle” is directed by documentary filmmaker Jeremiah Zagar and written by Will Fetters (“A Star is Born [2018]”) and Taylor Materne. Adam Sandler stars as a down on his luck basketball scout who, after discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past from Spain, takes it upon himself to bring the player to the U.S. without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.
Adam Sandler has always had an interesting career. Probably most known by the mainstream for his cringe comedies “Click” and the “Grown Ups” movies, Adam Sandler is definitely one of the most well known comedic actors working today. However, he’s also proven himself more than enough in more dramatic roles like in “Punch Drunk Love” and “Uncut Gems” where he really gets to shine and prove he’s more than his “Jack and Jill” type of roles. However, those films never really hit with the general audiences as much as his comedies do.
“Hustle” is a perfect mix of his best moments from all of these and does a great job of meeting both the cinephiles that love his more prestige works and the mainstream audiences that love his comedies in the middle. Sandler really gets to shine and show what he can do as an actor with being able to show off his comedic and dramatic chops all in one film. There have been a lot of films revolving around coaches trying to motivated a up-and-coming star athlete and Sandler joins the top of the list when it comes to just how great of a performance he’s able to deliver. Is this Sandler’s best role yet? No, not even close, but it’s undoubtedly a top-tier Adam Sandler performance nonetheless.
I am admittedly not a big fan of sports movies. I’m not a big sports fan in real life so most sports movies don’t really do it for me as much as they do for most people who are massive sports fan. This movie is definitely extremely formulaic, following almost beat-for-beat of what you’d expect from your typical motivational, underdog “rags-to-riches” sports flicks. It’s predictable, yes, but director Jeremiah Zagar is able to bring some style and something special to what could’ve been a boring, average, typical basketball film.
The film is completely fiction, but the main basketball player that Sandler’s character coaches is played by Spanish Utah Jazz player Juancho Hernangomez. This is Hernangomez’s first ever acting role, but you wouldn’t be able to tell that based on his performance in this film. He’s perfect casting, not only because he’s also from Spain and is able to bring actual basketball skills to the game and training scenes, but because there is so much authenticity in his portrayal of the character. He’s a little stiff in his performance, yes, but I also think that works for the character really well. It’s a guy who was just plunked out of his life in Spain playing street basketball and in just a day later, is in the United States playing against pros. He’s going to be a little guarded and a little stiff and Hernangomez does this so well. There have been many athletes-turned-actors performances throughout cinema and I honestly think this is one of the best.
Another basketball player who does a great job in this film is Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards. He’s doesn’t get a ton to do, but he’s basically the antagonist and sort of rival for Hernangomez. Just like Hernangomez, this is Edwards’ first ever acting role and again, you wouldn’t be able to tell (I didn’t even realize until after the movie was over). He perfectly plays the cocky jerk character so well so much so that I was even getting the feelings of wanting to punch the smile off of his face.
This film has a great supporting cast as well. Queen Latifah plays Sandler’s wife and she’s really good. It is a bit of a typical “wife of the main character” role, but she does the most with it. Do I wish she could’ve had more to do? Yeah, it’s Queen-freaking-Latifah, but she does do everything she’s able to do with the part. Jordan Hull (“The L Word: Generation Q”) is also great as Sandler’s aspiring filmmaker daughter and is extremely likable in the role. Ben Foster plays the cocky owner of the Philadelphia 76ers really well while SNL’s Heidi Gardner plays a perfect contrast as his behind-the-scenes sister. I’m so used to see Gardner doing her typical SNL sketch comedy (which she’s good at, one of the best of the current cast), but she is going for dramatic here and it really showed me how well rounded of an actress she can be and is. I wish we could’ve got more from her honestly, but she was great for the time we do get.
Just like 95 percent of sports dramas, this film has a lot of montage training sequences, but I think there might be more here than normal. There is one montage in the middle that I’m pretty sure last’s a full five minute (I would say ten if I wanted to over exaggerated because it really felt that way to me). I found myself going “oh, is this still going on?” and was starting to check out during this sequence. This particular sequence could’ve easily have been shortened and I think one of the others later in the film could’ve been scrapped. It just really hurt the pacing of the film for me and feels a bit lazy.
Other than that, “Hustle” is a must watch, especially for actual sports and basketball fans would will definitely enjoy all the cameos this film as to offer. It’s not the best sports movie ever, but it is one of Adam Sandler’s best films to date, especially for Netflix where it’s currently streaming.
