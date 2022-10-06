“For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.”
I often sit and think about the day the lord will be returning. I wonder what I will be doing when the trumpet sounds. Will I be in the gym working out? Will I be taking a walk outside or maybe sitting at home with my wife watching television. Will I be sitting at the table getting my grub on eating delicious food. I may be reading the bible preparing to draft my next article. I love doing all those things, but what I am doing does not matter if I am not ready when Jesus sounds the trumpet. There will be individuals who will not be aware of what will be taking place when the trumpet sounds. People will be in a panic while gazing up to the sky with fear in their eyes.
Brothers and sisters, believe me that day will surely come. The wisest thing for you to do is get your life in order while you are here on earth. Please make Jesus your lord and savior. Repent of your sins and ask him to forgive you. He will do it if you want him to. If not, keep living in unbelief, living a life of sin, and serving the devil. See, the devil desires for you to be left behind with him. I know people will not believe this will take place. If that is your belief the devil has already deceived you with his lies. Remember he is a liar and the father of lies. So many have taken a stand to follow the devil.
They love living for him because they believe living a lifestyle contrary to what the bible says is better. Living for him may be fun to you now, but when that trumpet sounds your fun will turn to sadness. If you are left behind, you will experience regret and sorrow. On that day people will come to realize, Jesus is God, our lord and savior; but it will be too late. I pray that you will turn your life around today so you can spend eternity with Jesus. Let go of the things that are not of God.
Those secret things only you and God are aware of. If you want to be left behind, that is OK with me. If you want to go back with Jesus believe on him as the scripture has said. Let him in your heart today, make him your lord and savior. Is that asking too much of you? God loves you and wants you in heaven with him. He does not want anyone left behind. If you choose to be left behind remember that is your decision not God’s. Jesus is lord and he died for us all. So, put him first in your life. Jesus is the only one who can save you.
