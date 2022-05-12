I think about how beautiful heaven will be. I can only imagine seeing God worshipping and praising him around his throne. I know heaven will be nothing like anything we’ve ever see here on Earth.
Eyes haven’t seen, ears haven’t heard, neither has it been placed in the heart of man what heaven is like; we can only imagine it. I don’t know when we will meet Jesus in the sky, but one day we will find out what heaven is all about. What a day that will be for the disciples of Jesus Christ. Yes, brothers and sisters, we can only imagine what it will be like when we see Jesus, face to face.
I can only imagine being in heaven where there will be no more sinning, no more dying, no more lying and no more politics. I can only imagine walking around in a place where the streets are made of gold. Some of you may think I’m crazy when I talk about heaven. A few may think it is crazy for me to believe in heaven and hell, but they are real places.
One day you will discover it for yourself, heaven and hell are real. I can only imagine seeing the holes in the hands and feet of Jesus. I can only imagine seeing my saved loved ones again. I can’t wait to see my son Marcus Jr. and let him know how much I missed him. I feel sorry for those who don’t believe Jesus is alive and well. One day when it is all over you will say: “I wish I would have listened to that preacher and given my life to Jesus. Now, I will have to spend eternity in hell burning with fire and brimstone only imagining what heaven is like.”
At that time, it would be too late to get there. You will only be able to think about heaven and never experience it for yourself.
So it is, it is so.
