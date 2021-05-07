God deliver us from this sad and hateful world. Deliver us from the cares of this world. Lord, some of us are struggling from our past, help us. Lord do not depart from us, we need You. Lord save us from this dying and falling world. So many have fallen for the lies and tricks of the devil. He has made them believe right is wrong and wrong is right. Lord, help them. Quickly come Lord Jesus, come quick. You are the light of the world. Brothers and Sister, let us follow the light, which is Jesus. He will provide for us.
Good Morning Brothers and Sisters, God has blessed us to see another great day. You see, I love thanking Him out of my own mouth because He is worthy. I love sharing with everyone how thankful I am for Him. I am not ashamed to let a dying world know I serve the true and living God. On this journey called life, I have messed up so many times. I have made so many mistakes in my life, and I know I will make more before my life comes to and end. I thank God that Jesus died for my mistakes and sins on that Roman Cross. He knew we would sin and make mistakes in our lives, that is why He died for us. Only Jesus can forgive sin, so if we sin we must ask God to forgive us for our sins, if we want them forgiven. Some of you may be saying, “I do not believe in all that Jesus talk or the forgiveness my of sin.” That is your choice, you do not have to believe, but one day you will stand before Jesus, the forgiver of sin. The bible tells us when we sin ask for forgiveness. Now when you ask, mean it from your heart. You must turn from your sin and not return to it. When we ask God to forgive us of whatever sin we may have committed do not think for a minute that God is not aware if you are lying or truly asking for forgiveness. When you ask for forgiveness He knows if you are going to go back to your sin. You can not pull the wool over the eyes of an Omnipresent and Omniscient God. He sees and knows all things. He knows we are going to commit the sins before we commit them. He also knows if we are sincere when we ask Him for forgiveness. So, if you are going to continue to live in sin and you find it difficult to stop, ask God to help you through the struggle you are having with sin. If you are truly sincere and want the help of God, when you ask you will receive His help. I am a living witness to what God can and will do in your time of need. I struggled with so much sin in my lifetime and even now I struggle with myself to became what God has called me to be. I cannot afford not to have Jesus in my life. I thank God for His son Jesus. You see I use to fall for the lies of the devil, and it led me to follow in a path of sin. Now I want everyone to know, I am not telling you this to glorify the devil, because I do not belong to Him. I belong to Jesus, the God who died for me, the God who saved me from the devils burning Hell. Brothers and Sisters, I am always telling you do not wait until it is too late to surrender your life to Jesus and make Him your Lord and Savior. I tell you; He is such a good God. Remember when I had the stroke in December and got Covid 19 while recovering. It was God who kept me alive. He kept me here to fulfil His purpose. He told death he could not have me and told the devil to take his hands off me. I will always be a witness for Jesus, our loving God, that is why I write about Him. I will be a living witness for Him as long as there is breath in my body. He is the most important person in my life. I will not and I can not live without Him. I need Jesus in my life, and you need Him as well. Open your heart and let the Lord in. Make Him your Lord and Savior today. Put your trust in Him, He can and will save you if you allow Him to. I love you, Jesus!
So it is, it is so!
