One of my favorite Christmas movies is “White Christmas,” starring Bing Crosby. I’m sure many of you have watched this movie, maybe over and over annually as my wife and I do. In the movie there is a scene where Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney are in a wonderful hearth room setting and Bing sings a song, that I’ll call Blessings. Part of it goes this way, if you are worried and you can’t sleep then count your blessings instead of sheep and you’ll fall asleep counting your blessings.
I share that with you as we have now come to the end of this “Blessed through” journey. I hope that through our time together I have been able to offer to you so many different ways that you are blessed in your lives.
We live in a world that tries to make us believe that the only way to be blessed sometimes is by acquiring more and more material items in our lives, and while those indeed may offer blessings to us, I’d say they are not what makes us blessed.
This was my first time to share thoughts with you (the readers), and I have heard throughout the year from many of you. Some have called me, others emailed me and many told me in person how the articles touched a vein with them, and it was enjoyable.
But, today, it is my turn to say “thank you” to you, for I have indeed been blessed through you. I have enjoyed weekly looking for ways to speak to you about all the many blessings we have in our lives.
This will be my last article on this subject, as I think the time has come for me to take a pause here. I am thinking about (and would appreciate your prayers) of writing a book called, Blessed Through….(life’s simple gifts). I’ll keep you posted if, in fact, I am able to pull this off in the future.
It has been an honor and a sincere privilege for me to share these articles with you and from the bottom of my heart, thank you.
Please continue to live your life, counting your blessings, for we all have so much to be thankful and grateful for in our lives. Please remember that our earthly life is but a trial run so to speak for our eternal life. I pray that each of you personally know Jesus Christ as your personal savior (if you do not, then I welcome you contacting me to discuss this, 501-733-1650). A life lived with Christ at your center is well a blessed and peaceful life.
I normally end each week with the phrase until next week, but since this is my last column (for a while at least) I’ll end with until next time.
