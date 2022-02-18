Hello, everyone.
The God head is one. It consists of God, Jesus and the holy spirit, which are one. It is often referred to as the trinity. Many times, I think about the rapture of the church.
For those who don’t know what the rapture is, it is the time Jesus will return to earth to take his children back home with him. It is good news for the believer and bad news for the unbeliever. 1 Thessalonians 4:13-14 reads: “But I would not have you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning them which are asleep, that ye sorrow not, even as others which have no hope. For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him.”
Brothers and sisters what a day that will be for those who love and obey God. It will be a great day for those who made Jesus their lord and savior. Really there is no excuse for anyone to be left behind. You see, Jesus died on the cross for all of us so we can make it to the place called heaven. I know some will choose not to go back with Jesus. All we must do is obey the word of God and follow Jesus. Jesus said in John 14:6: “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.”
We must live lives that are pleasing to God and not man. So please put your hope and trust in Jesus, because man does not have a heaven or hell to put you in. Jesus is the only way to heaven if you want to go there. If not, continue to live your life separate from him. Please don’t wait too late to come to Jesus, because one day he will come back unexpectedly and you just might not be ready. I thank God for giving us the opportunity to give our lives to him. I thank him for giving us the chance to repent from our many sins. God loves us so much, that he sent his son Jesus from heaven to earth to save us from an eternal death in hell.
If you choose hell over heaven, understand that it will be a hot and dark place that you will live in throughout eternity. Hell will be the last stop. Once you are there you will not be able to go any further, there is no way out. If you love being hot, you might think you will be happy there, but there is no happiness in hell.
For those who choose to follow Jesus and go to heaven, it is a wonderful place where there will be no more sadness, no more crying, no more oppression and no more dying. Heaven is a place where there is eternal joy and happiness where there is no need for a physical sun because the son of God will shine forever. Make Jesus your lord and savior today and dwell in his glorious sonshine forever.
So it so, it is so.
