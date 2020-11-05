John 1:1-5 reads: "In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning. Through Him all things were made; without Him nothing was made that has been made. In Him was life, and that life was the light of men. The light shines in the darkness, but the darkness has not understood it."
Good morning brothers and sisters. This is the day the Lord has made so let us rejoice and be glad in it. There are so many people who don't know who Jesus is. So many people don't know that before there was even a world, Jesus was around. You know what? Jesus was around before the first man and woman were created, Adam and Eve. Genesis 1:26 says: "Then God said, 'Let us make man in our image, in our likeness.’” Do you know who God is talking to? He was talking to His Son, Jesus. That's right! Jesus, the One who came into this world that He created. Without Him nothing was made that had been made. In Jesus was life. Because of Jesus, we are here today. In Jesus there is life. Because of Jesus, we have life. Thank You, Jesus, for giving us life. Thank You, Jesus, for coming into this world as a baby and walking the world as a man to save us from our sins. Thank You, Jesus, for laying down your life for us. No man took your life, you laid it down for the sins of the whole world. Brothers and sisters, every last one of us have sinned in some way or another. That's why Jesus had to die. Thank you, Jesus, for dying and being buried and getting up out of the grave in three days with all power in your hands. And You are sitting at the right hand of Almighty God interceding for us in Heaven. Amen. I know there are some who don't believe in God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit. But one day, every knee will bow to Jesus and every tongue will confess that Jesus is Lord to the glory of God. So, you can bow now or bow later. One thing for sure, you WILL bow. We, the United States of America have messed up big time. We have turned our back on God! We are doing the same things that Sodom and Gomorrah did and you know what happened to them! God destroyed that city. I'm not saying He's going to destroy us like He did them, but He will judge us if we don't turn back to Him. Brothers and sisters, I hate to say it but one day He is going to send judgement on our United States of America if we don't stop going the direction we are going and turn back to Him. My brothers and sisters who are Christ's followers, we must pray for this United States of America. We must pray that God will intervene on our behalf. We must ask God to forgive us of our many sins that the United States has chosen to follow. We must pray against the direction the U.S. has chosen to follow and the road we are going down. We must pray that the glory of the Lord will settle on the United States of America before God brings judgement on it. I know some of you are not understanding what I'm saying. But I pray that one day before it's too late, you will understand and join in with America to pray. John 14:1-3 reads: " Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God; trust also in me. In my Father's house are many rooms; if it were not so, I would have told you. I am going there to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am." John 14:6 also reads: "I am the Way and the Truth and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through me." Brothers and sisters, that's why I say I love Jesus. He is just and fair. He made a way for us to get to Heaven. Now it's up to us to live a Godly life that's pleasing to Him. Like I said, He's already made a way and I pray and hope that you will choose Heaven over hell because Heaven is the place to go. That's if you love Jesus. SO IT IS, IT IS SO... Amen...
contact Marcus: mchandler2011@hotmail.com or 501-908-9507
