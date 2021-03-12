I brag on God because He is the one and only true living God. The God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. He is the God that said, “Let there be light,” and light came out of darkness. He is the God that parted the Red Sea; the God who created both the heavens and the earth; He created all things in heaven and all things on the earth. God is the God that sent His only begotten son to earth to die for the sins of the world. His name is Jesus! He is the God of our salvation. The God who sits high and looks low. Jesus loves us so much He came from heaven to earth to save us from our sins. Jesus is our loving Savior. He died on an old, rugged cross just for us. Even though we were not present during his crucifixion we assisted in the crucifixion of Jesus our Lord and Savior. We helped put the nails in His hands and feet. We pierced Him in His side, and the blood came streaming down. We put a crown of thorns on His head. He then died and was buried. He laid in the grave for three day, and on the third day He rose from the grave with all power in His hands. He now sits at the right hand of God on the throne in heaven, making intercession for us. Jesus the lamb of God, that takes away the sins of the world. I know some of you might be saying, “I know that already, it is old news to me.” Yes, it may be old news for some, but it is good news for the entire world. Yes, Jesus lives!!! Now, can I get an Amen and a Thank You Jesus! For God so loved the world that He gave us His very best, and His name is Jesus. John 3:16 reads, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son that whosoever believes on Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” I thank God for His spirit, the Holy Spirit that lives on the inside of me. I thank Him for His Grace and Mercy. It is only because of the grace of Jesus that we are here today. Brothers and Sisters at the name of Jesus every knee will bow, and every tongue will confess that Jesus is Lord to the glory of God the Father. In other words, you can bow now, or you will bow later. One thing is for sure everyone will bow to Jesus. That was just a little heads up, for those of you who do not believe in Jesus. Jesus is Lord of all He is the Father, He is the Son, and He is the Holy Spirit. These titles are often referred to as the trinity; but they all represent the true and living God, Jesus.
So it is, it is so!
