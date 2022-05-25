‘Men” is a horror film written and directed by Alex Garland (writer and director of “Ex Machina” and “Annihilation”) and stars Academy Award nominee Jessie Buckley as Harper, a woman who, in the aftermath of a personal tragedy, retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping to find a place to heal. However, someone or something from the surrounding woods appears to be stalking her. What begins as simmering dread becomes a fully-formed nightmare, inhabited by her darkest memories and fears.
I loved Alex Garland’s feature debut “Ex Machina” from 2015 and he quickly became a director to watch for me. It was inventive and original and showcased Garland as a filmmaker with a clear vision in his work. However, I was personally not a fan of his divisive sophomore effort in “Annihilation.” Being a huge fan of his first film but not so much of one for his second left me in an interesting place of anticipation coming into his third movie “Men.” The overabundance of jokes I made about the title since the first trailer dropped aside, I was intrigued by this movie, really hoping Garland could wow and excite me on the levels of his first outing.
And just like men in real life, I was in fact left disappointed by the movie “Men.” It’s undeniably Garland’s most ambitious work and I really have to give him credit for just how out there he goes with the story, but this really is a mixed bag. There is so much about this movie that works and showed me the visionary filmmaker I saw from Garland in his first film, but then there’s also just so much that completely falls flat and left me feeling somehow both underwhelmed and overwhelmed by the final result.
The second act and the beginning of the third act are the strongest parts of the film for me. The first act was very slow and although it personally did bother me as much since Garland still kept me intrigued for the most part, I can see a lot of people being bored and annoyed by the slow and meditative start this film has. The third act, more specifically the final 10 minutes, however is where the film really goes off the walls and lost me, and I suspect will lose a lot of audience members that are not prepared for it as well.
Let me be clear, I really admire what Garland did in the final act and I think visually and tonally it works really well. It’s the right amounts of creepy, weird and upsetting for a movie like this, however there’s not much to it beyond that and it really exposes the movie’s main flaw: it doesn’t know what it’s saying. I think it’s clear that Garland wants to say something thoughtful about the false dominance men think they have over women, but beyond the glaringly obvious metaphors of “all men are the same,” it doesn’t have much to say at all. Ultimately, the film’s metaphors and messages don’t go anywhere and feel extremely hallow and surface level. The third act really fails what was, and in some aspects still is, an extremely ambitious and original piece of artistry.
From a visionary standpoint, Garland is perfect for this type of movie and you can really feel a lot of his directing style from his two previous films all over this, but from an actual story perspective, I don’t think he was the right fit for this type of topic. I think at the very least Garland should’ve gotten a woman to co-write this film with him because I think there are some minor problems with the character of Harper that a woman would’ve corrected. Harper feels very passive for a large portion of the film and just kind of reacts to things around her instead of actually acting on them. I think a woman writer, or maybe even a woman director too dare I say, would’ve let that character do more than she does which is frustrating.
Now, like I said, Garland is undeniably a great director and continues to prove that he has a lot of skills behind the camera. There were moments in this film, especially during the second/beginning of the third act, where I was easily seeing myself giving it four stars out of five (that is, again, until those last 10 or so minutes). The horror elements here work very well. Garland does a really great job for the most part blending three different types of horror sub-genres into one film: psychological, home-invasion and slasher horror. There are some really tense and exhilarating moments in the last half of this film that truly left me on edge.
The visuals here are also really fantastic. I guess Garland really likes leafy green, almost fantasy-like, backdrops because that’s all here and the English countryside is shown off really well, both in its beauty and its horror. The big, weird thing that happens in the last ten minutes that will definitely put a lot of movie goers off is very weird, but it’s also extremely captivating even if it doesn’t fully make a lot of sense. There is also one reoccurring thing that happens in the final act involving a hand that is some of the grossest and most original visuals I’ve ever seen. Some top-notch body horror in this film.
All the performances here are great, especially Jessie Buckley. She is an actress that has proven herself constantly, over-and-over in multiple projects that I still feel isn’t fully appreciated in Hollywood (although she did just get an Oscar nomination this year). She’s fantastic here and does a great job easily showing to the audience the amount of stress and pain she’s going through. Rory Kinnear (“The Imitation Game” and “Skyfall”) is another huge standout mainly because he plays basically every single man in the movie. Every male character has his face, although changed ever so slightly, and he does a great job making each one stand out on its own despite “all men being the same.” It’s about as impressive as James McAvoy’s performance(s) in “Split.”
Is “Men” a bad film? No, I don’t think so, especially since there was a lot I liked here, but it’s a film that portrays itself as this deep, metaphoric masterpiece that it’s not. The acting, horror elements and visuals are all outstanding, but the messages, metaphors and themes go nowhere beyond its thesis statement and fall completely flat by the end. This isn’t the first time I’m saying this sentence, but I’m disappointed with “Men.” It is currently in theaters and I do still sort of recommend at least checking it out if you were already interested.
