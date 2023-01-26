Hello brothers and sisters. God has blessed us to see another day. Thank him for this new day he has blessed us with. He touched us with his finger of love and woke us up this morning.

It was him that gave our lungs strength, which allows us to inhale and exhale. There are some people who are God haters. They don’t believe Jesus is the son of God. They don’t believe in his birth, and they don’t believe he got up out the grave with all power in his hand.

