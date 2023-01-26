Hello brothers and sisters. God has blessed us to see another day. Thank him for this new day he has blessed us with. He touched us with his finger of love and woke us up this morning.
It was him that gave our lungs strength, which allows us to inhale and exhale. There are some people who are God haters. They don’t believe Jesus is the son of God. They don’t believe in his birth, and they don’t believe he got up out the grave with all power in his hand.
They don’t understand he is alive and well sitting at the right hand of God the father in heaven. One day every knee will bow, and every tongue will confess that Jesus is lord, to the glory of God. Matthew 7:13-14 reads: “Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.”
We are all traveling down one road or another they both lead to a different path. One road leads to eternal life and one road leads to destruction. For years I was on the wide road that leads to destruction. At that time I did not realize I was on the road to self-destruction. Anything could have happened to me. I could have lost my life, but God had his hand on me. God has his hand on you as well. He is giving you an opportunity to get off the road of self-destruction. If you let him the holy spirit will lead you, he will lead you to the right road. A road that will lead you to a relationship with him. Don’t chance it by trying to navigate on your own because that could kill you one day. Get off the wide road while you have life in your body and get on the narrow road that leads to everlasting life. Be sure to make a wise decision when choosing the road, you will live your life on. I love you but above all God loves you.
