Luke 15:11-24 states, “And he said, a certain man had two sons: And the younger of them said to his father, Father, give me the portion of goods that falleth to me. And he divided unto them his living. And not many days after the younger son gathered all together, and took his journey into a far country, and there wasted his substance with riotous living. And when he had spent all, there arose a mighty famine in that land; and he began to be in want. And he went and joined himself to a citizen of that country; and he sent him into his fields to feed swine. And he would fain have filled his belly with the husks that the swine did eat: and no man gave unto him. And when he came to himself, he said, How many hired servants of my father's have bread enough and to spare, and I perish with hunger! I will arise and go to my father, and will say unto him, Father, I have sinned against heaven, and before thee. And am no more worthy to be called thy son: make me as one of thy hired servants. And he arose, and came to his father. But when he was yet a great way off, his father saw him, and had compassion, and ran, and fell on his neck, and kissed him. And the son said unto him, Father, I have sinned against heaven, and in thy sight, and am no more worthy to be called thy son. But the father said to his servants, Bring forth the best robe, and put it on him; and put a ring on his hand, and shoes on his feet: And bring hither the fatted calf, and kill it; and let us eat, and be merry: For this my son was dead, and is alive again; he was lost, and is found. And they began to be merry.”
Yes Brother’s and Sisters, God still wants you back. I often sit and think about all the things I did as a child growing up.
Now that I am older I realize God still wants me back.
Stop thinking about the sinful things you did in your past, let it go.
Repent of your sins, ask God for forgiveness and He will do just that, forgive you.
There may be sin you have forgotten about, but God does not forget about unrepented sin.
When we repent of our sins God does not hold it to our charge when we truly change.
True repentance is a turning away from sin and going in a new direction.
God will throw repented sin into the sea of forgetfulness.
Remember, we all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.
There is not one person who is sinless outside of Jesus Christ.
God is standing with open arms waiting on us to come back to Him.
Brothers and Sisters never forget God is not going to make us do anything against our will, but He will give you the power to stop sinning if you ask Him.
He is God, He will not break the door down.
He wants you to make the decision to let Him in.
God will not give up on you, but we do give up on Him.
He wants us in Heaven with Him, that is why He does not give up on us.
So It Is, It Is So!
