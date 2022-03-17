Hello everyone, this is the day the lord has made so, let us rejoice and be glad in it. I am so glad God has blessed me to see another day. I thank God for the activity of my limbs. I thank God that the same mind that is in Christ is also in me.
I thank Jesus, that by his stripes I am healed. I thank God, because the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strongholds. I am thankful to God, because of him; I shall live and not die and declare his works.
I am also thankful, because with long life he satisfies me and shows me his salvation. Brothers and sisters, I believe and trust God at his word. Believe it or not God cannot lie. If he said he is going to do something, you can take it to the bank, and it will be good. There is no lie in Jehovah God, if he makes us a promise he is faithful to deliver it. If we confess our sins, he is faithful to forgive us of our sins and cleanse us of all unrighteousness. If you want to know the promises of God read and study your bible.
Go to a bible believing church that teaches Jesus. I give God all the honor and glory because he is the almighty God, and he knows all things. I am not ashamed to let the world know that I believe and trust in God. I am not ashamed to let the world know that you are the only true and living God. I often think about those who have not made Jesus their lord and savior and pray they will eventually surrender their lives to him. I pray that all unbelievers will turn their hearts to God and begin to live for him so when he does return they can spend eternity with Jesus forever.
I pray for those who are not ready when Jesus returns because on that day there will be a great awakening for them, but it will be too late. God is so good that he has given everyone a chance to make Jesus their lord and savior. Jesus has done his part, now it is up to us to do our part and respond to his work. Brothers and sisters make up your mind to come out of your sins because sin will cause you to be left behind, and you don’t want to be left behind. You want to be one of those who will be caught up to meet Jesus in the air and live with him in eternity.
So it is, it is so.
