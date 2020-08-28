Hello everyone! It’s so good to be alive and in my right mind. It’s so good to know the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. If you don’t know His name, His name is Jesus, God’s loving Son, the Savior of the whole world. Brothers and sisters, it’s good to know Jesus.
It’s good to know that the most High God loves us so much that He sent His Son, Jesus, to save us from our sins. How many of you know sin can or will kill you sooner or later? That is if you are living in sin.
I ask you to come out of your sin and ask God to forgive you. I was once lost and blind but now I see. By the way, that’s spiritually lost and blind. You see, years ago, alcohol and drugs kept me lost and blind to the Word of God and how He wanted me to live. I was so far out there that if I would have died back then, in hell I would have opened up my eyes. I tell you, back then I was spiritually dead. Fully alive but spiritually dead!
Yes, I was a dead man walking back then. In other words, I was lost and blind to the spiritual things of God. But now I am found and can see the way God wants me to live and go. So many people are alive today but they are spiritually dead to the things of God. You must understand, living in sin will make you dead to the things of God. Let’s define what sin means: sin is an act of offense against God. You must understand, sin separates us from God and we must repent of our sins and turn away from them. Only through Jesus our sins are forgiven.
You see, He’s the One who died for our sins. No one or nothing can forgive sin, only the One that died for us! That’s right, Jesus is The One!
That’s why I say it’s good to know Jesus. Brothers and sisters, the day is coming that you are going to wish you had come out of living in sin and start living for Jesus. Stop taking advantage of God’s love for you and give your life to Jesus. That’s the best thing you can ever do. That’s IF you want fellowship with the Living God. I’m not judging you and I’m not saying it’s going to be easy but with the help of Jesus you can do it.
Again, I say... it’s very, very good to know Jesus! In closing, Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one can come to the Father except through Me.” I ask you, don’t follow me! Don’t follow man! Follow Jesus!!! Because He IS the ONLY WAY to the Father!.
Not your husband, not your wife, not your girlfriend, not your boyfriend – Jesus IS the ONLY WAY!
Don’t get mad at me, take it up with Jesus. SO IT IS, IT IS SO. Amen...
